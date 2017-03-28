WCBS 880 Interview Series: Actor Richard Dreyfuss

March 28, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Richard Dreyfuss, WCBS 880

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — On Tuesday March 28, actor Richard Dreyfuss will be stopping by the WCBS 880 studios to discuss his new show “Shots Fired.”

The show, which airs on Wednesday nights, focuses on the fallout in a North Carolina town after two racially charged police shootings.

Dreyfuss, a Brooklyn native, is best known for his roles in “Jaws” and “Close Encounters.”

He’ll sit down with WCBS at 10:45 a.m.

Like us on Facebook to watch the live interview and let us know what questions you’d like us to ask!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia