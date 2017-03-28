WCBS 880 Interview Series: Actor Richard Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — On Tuesday March 28, actor Richard Dreyfuss will be stopping by the WCBS 880 studios to discuss his new show “Shots Fired.”
The show, which airs on Wednesday nights, focuses on the fallout in a North Carolina town after two racially charged police shootings.
Dreyfuss, a Brooklyn native, is best known for his roles in “Jaws” and “Close Encounters.”
He’ll sit down with WCBS at 10:45 a.m.
