Best Bars In Williamsburg: Speakeasies, Local Dives And All-New Spots

March 29, 2017 5:50 AM
Filed Under: best of, Brooklyn, Carly Petrone, Eat.See.Play, Williamsburg

By Carly Petrone

Whether you’re in the mood for a low-key night, or you want to dance the night away, these five bars in Williamsburg will guarantee you have a good night. 

hotel delmano smoke flowers e1490629118138 Best Bars In Williamsburg: Speakeasies, Local Dives And All New Spots

credit: Hotel Delmano

Hotel Delmano

82 Berry St.
Brooklyn, NY

Stop into Hotel Delmano and check out their seasonal cocktail menu. They also boast a 100-bottle wine list focusing on small artisanal producers. If you’re in the mood for something spicy, try the “Perro Y Gato,” made with mezcal, tequila, carrot, jalapeno, lemon, and cilantro shaken and served on the rocks. If you need a bit of a jolt, the “Full Disclosure” is a tasty option. It’s made with espresso bean-infused Campari, St. Lucian rum, sweet vermouth, and walnut bitters. You can also nosh on fresh items from their raw bar including seasonal oysters, shrimp, clams, caviar, crab and more. Their ceviche and steak tartare will also pair well with your libation of choice.

screen shot 2017 03 19 at 7 11 30 pm e1490629174152 Best Bars In Williamsburg: Speakeasies, Local Dives And All New Spots

(credit: Instagram/babysalright)

Baby’s Alright

146 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11211
718-599-5800

Baby’s Alright is the place to grab a drink, some grub, and see a live show. This Williamsburg bar is serving up everything from their clever “Long Thaisland Iced Tea” with bourbon, iced tea, and condensed milk, to the “Dev Hynes,” made with Sichuan peppercorn infused vodka, blood orange syrup, and soda. They also have classic cocktails like a mezcal Negroni and plenty of beer on draft. Standout bar bites include their Green Curry Fried Rice Burrito, Swagoo Poutine (creamy beef Bolognese with mushroom and ricotta on top of hand-cut fries) and Cheese Frenchee — a deep fried grilled cheese sandwich with homemade tomato soup.) Stick around for a live musical performance up on stage.

screen shot 2017 03 19 at 7 20 53 pm e1490629201402 Best Bars In Williamsburg: Speakeasies, Local Dives And All New Spots

(credit: Instagram/therichardsonnyc)

The Richardson

451 Graham Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11222
718-0839

If you’re looking for a bar with a speakeasy vibe, then head out to East Williamsburg. The Richardson is a proper American bar serving up delicious single barrel bourbon cocktails, house cocktails, single barrel tequila cocktails, and plenty of classics. Try something sparkly like the “French 75,” made with lemon, sugar, London dry gin, and sparkling wine, or sip on their warm and wintry spiced punch. Dine on one of their bar platters like their Beer Plate (pretzels, pickles, deviled eggs, cheddar) or Date Night (hummus with harissa, cured olives.) You can also create your own charcuterie and cheese plate to help tie you over until dinner.

frozen coffee e1490629227441 Best Bars In Williamsburg: Speakeasies, Local Dives And All New Spots

(credit: Skinny Dennis)

Skinny Dennis

152 Metropolitan Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Your buck will go a long way at Skinny Dennis in Brooklyn. Sip on a “$6” – their signature drink that’s made with milk, vanilla, sugar, bourbon, coffee liqueur, brandy, Oslo coffee and another floater of bourbon on the top. Get your beer fix with their 24 oz. Coors banquet beer in a mason jar for just $4. The best part? They have happy hour every day from noon – 7 p.m., with $1 off drafts and cans and $3 wells. This low-key bar is just what the doctor ordered. As their slogan says, “If you don’t love it, leave it.”

screen shot 2017 03 19 at 10 52 45 pm e1490629253740 Best Bars In Williamsburg: Speakeasies, Local Dives And All New Spots

(credit: Instagram/marie012345)

Bar Schimmi

54 N. 11th St.
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Get ready to dance, because Bar Schimmi will be open seven days a week starting this April! This Williamsburg hot spot, located within Schimanski, offers guests plenty of room, with a 22-foot bar constructed from salvaged wood and seating for 80. Art lovers can check out their selection of curated works up on the walls that will rotate every few months. Print designer and pop artist Ben Copperwheat will be the first to showcase his colorful collection, which will be curated by costume designer Patricia Field and highlights notable figures like Barack Obama, Joan Rivers and David Bowie. Come down and grab a drink and make sure to check their calendar — live music, comedy, and other shows will also be taking place at this exciting space.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.

