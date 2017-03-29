Harlem Globetrotters Pay Surprise Visit To 7-Year-Old Basketball Dribbling Phenom

BREAKING: Gunfire Reported Near U.S. Capitol | Watch CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

March 29, 2017 9:22 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn’s Samaya Clark Gabriel is only seven years old, but she’s already one of the best basketball dribblers you’ll ever see.

Her skills have turned her into an internet sensation and have even caught the attention of her favorite team.

The Harlem Globetrotters recently surprised Samaya at her school, where they presented her with her very own jersey and showed her some new tricks.

The Globetrotters had one more surprise for Samaya — tickets to their game at the Barclays Center on Sunday.

