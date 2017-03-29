Police Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired Near Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are responding to an incident near the U.S. Capitol grounds, and a witness says shots were fired.
Authorities say a driver struck a Capitol police cruiser and tried to run from officers at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Several gunshots were heard. An ambulance is on the scene.
Authorities confirmed police fired a weapon. It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired.
Police say the suspect has been taken into custody.
The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.
