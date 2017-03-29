BREAKING: Gunfire Reported Near U.S. Capitol | Watch CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired Near Capitol Hill

March 29, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are responding to an incident near the U.S. Capitol grounds, and a witness says shots were fired.

Authorities say a driver struck a Capitol police cruiser and tried to run from officers at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Several gunshots were heard. An ambulance is on the scene.

Authorities confirmed police fired a weapon. It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired.

Police say the suspect has been taken into custody.

The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

