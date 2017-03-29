Christie, Trump To Launch Drug Addiction Task Force

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — After being unceremoniously dropped from President Donald Trump’s transition team, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is dipping his toes into the administration by taking the lead of a White House commission to combat opioid addiction.
Christie and President Trump will host an opioid and drug abuse listening session at the White House to formally kick off the effort Wednesday.
Christie was at the White House Tuesday, meeting with the administration in preparation for the commission rollout.
“We’re doing that in New Jersey in a very aggressive way which is I think one of the reasons why the president has called on me to run this commission,” Christie said on NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday. “I know it’s a issue that he cares deeply about personally, we’ve spoken a lot about it over the years and it;s something that we’re going to work hard to help the American family get a grip on this problem.”
The governor has made fighting heroin and prescription drug abuse a centerpiece of his administration and spoke extensively about the issue during his own presidential bid.
