3 TSA Workers Hurt In Hazmat Situation At LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least three TSA workers were hurt after being exposed to a substance in what’s being described as a hazardous material incident at LaGuardia Airport.
It happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday at Terminal B.
<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FCBSNewYork%2Fvideos%2F10154749079969024%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”>
The three TSA workers were exposed to a food substance and were complaining of eye irritation near one of the check-in areas. The terminal itself was closed for about a half hour, but it has since reopened.
No passengers were hurt.
The FDNY and EMS are still on the scene.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.