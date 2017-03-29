City Program Will Provide Transitioning Inmates With Education, Employment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor de Blasio has launched a program to transition city jail inmates out with education, a skill, and a job.
“Every one of the 8,500 will be offered transitional employment,” the mayor said.
As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, some will be provided by the Fortune Society.
“It’s going to be focused on building people, not building institutions,” executive, Stanley Richards said.
The city’s jail population has declined 18 percent over the past three years.
“Everyone deserves a second chance. We’re working to break the cycle of returning to jail for those in City custody by making sure they have opportunities to learn and grow while in jail, and connecting them with the re-entry services to support a pathway to stability when they leave,” the mayor said.
The service is aimed at preventing recidivism and putting former inmates on a ‘productive and stable path.’