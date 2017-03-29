MTA Trashes Pilot Program Removing Garbage Cans From Subway Stations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transit Authority has trashed their pilot program that removed garbage cans from subway stations across the city.
The experiment was intended to encourage commuters to bring their trash with them as they traveled.
“That’s not going to work,” one commuter told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond. “I’ve seen plenty of people on the train just leave their garbage there, they just throw it out before they even leave the car.”
An audit by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, based off MTA data, found there was an increase in litter and fires on the tracks.
“The notion that you’re going to be more efficient by taking away the trash cans, so therefore you won’t generate so many bags of trash to haul away — like the trash was going to magically disappear — I think that probably wasn’t the smartest judgment,” DiNapoli said.
The MTA launched the program at two stations in 2011, and expanded the pilot to accommodate up to nearly 40 subway stations after seeing some early success, amNewYork reported.
The organization decided to pull the program in September 2016, around the same time as the launch of their “Operation Track Sweep” program, which deployed more than 500 workers to clean all 469 subway stations across the city.
The MTA removes a 40 tons of trash from subway stations every day, and said removing the cans did reduce part of the load.