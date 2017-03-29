Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Phone Aims To Dispel The Note 7 Debacle

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Samsung seems to be playing it safe with its first major smartphone since the embarrassing recall of its fire-prone Note 7.
PHOTOS: Samsung Unveils New Galaxy S8 Phone
The Galaxy S8 features a larger display than its predecessor, the Galaxy S7, and a voice assistant intended to rival Siri and Google Assistant. But there is no increase in battery capacity, providing the battery more breathing room. The Note 7 pushed the engineering envelope with its large battery, which contributed to a series of spontaneous smartphone combustions.
The Galaxy S8 will come in two sizes, both bigger than last year’s models. Both models have screens that curve around the edges and get rid of the physical home button.
Samsung announced the phones Wednesday in New York.
It will come out on April 21.
Last year, Samsung recalled more than 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 phones after they were linked to dozens of fires. The smartphones, which were discontinued, were also banned from U.S. flights and other forms of transportation.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)