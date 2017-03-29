12 Dead In Head-On Crash Involving Church Van In Texas

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewYork/CBSDFW.com/AP) — Twelve people were killed Wednesday in a head-on crash between a church van and a pickup truck in southwest Texas.

Preliminary information from the DPS indicated a Dodge PU Dully was traveling northbound on US 83 and the church bus was traveling southbound on US 83 just south of RR 1050 Wednesday afternoon, CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

CBS DFW reported 12 people were killed in the crash, which happened around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. Three others were injured, officials said.

The First Baptist Church of New Braunfels reported on its website that one of its vans was involved in the crash, CBS affiliate KENS-TV, San Antonio reported.

“A group of our senior adults were returning home from a 3-day retreat at Alto Frio Baptist Encampment when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision,” the church said on its website. “We have heard that there have been fatalities, but we have not received any official details from the local authorities.”

Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety reports the van was carrying 14 people when it collided with the truck, which only had the driver inside.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the tragedy.

“Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today’s tragic event. We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, and ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers.”