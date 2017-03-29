‘Daily Show’ Announces Trump Presidential Twitter Library Coming To Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Although Donald J. Trump has been president for less than three months, plans for his presidential library have already been announced.

Sort of…

The “Daily Show” tweeted Tuesday that it is setting up the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library in Manhattan.

.@TheDailyShow Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library – Coming to NYC in June #POTUS #Trump https://t.co/SKRVgyey2N — Comedy Central Press (@ComedyCentralPR) March 28, 2017

“The exhibit will feature a fully interactive and hands-on experience for hands of all sizes, giving patrons the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to memorialize and celebrate the many “unpresidented” moments of President Trump’s Twitter history,” the show said in a tongue-in-cheek press release.

“It will be so tremendous that you’ll get tired of the tremendousness, so it will then close only a few days later. Sad!” the show added.

The announcement prompted a Twitter account @tdstrumplibrary which sent out tweets about the librarians being all “10s” and that the library is bringing back 450 jobs from Mexico.

The Donald J. Trump President Twitter Library has the BEST librarians- all 10s! Very nice. — Trump Library (@TDSTrumpLibrary) March 29, 2017

I'm announcing today that the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library is bringing back 450 jobs from Mexico. — Trump Library (@TDSTrumpLibrary) March 28, 2017

The pop-up library will open in June and will feature interactive displays celebrating the president’s “Most important and insane tweets, which are often the same thing,” the show said.

The exact location for the “library” was not disclosed but it will be free to the public.