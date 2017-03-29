BRIDGEGATE Sentencing: Ex-Christie Aide Bridget Kelly Gets 18 Months; Bill Baroni Gets 2 Yrs | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Queens Rapper Nicki Minaj Makes Modeling Move With Wilhelmina Contract

March 29, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Celebrities, Entertainment, Nicki Minaj, Wilhelmina

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Wilhelmina talent and modeling agency has signed Nicki Minaj to its celebrity division.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that it will work to further the six-time American Music Award winner’s influence in fashion and beauty.

“She is a style pioneer and an icon,” Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann said.

Minaj said of Wilhelmina in the statement: “They get me,” adding: “I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion.”

Known for bold and often risque looks, the nine-time Grammy nominee is a regular on fashion show front rows around the world. She was filmed just days before the recent London attacks posing in a black-and-silver dress and jeweled headpiece on Westminster Bridge, reportedly for a new video promoting a track she collaborated on with Drake and Lil Wayne.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

