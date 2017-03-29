CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BRIDGEGATE: Sentencing For Ex-Christie Aide Bridget Kelly Now; Bill Baroni Gets 2 Yrs | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Gary Sanchez Likely To Bat 2nd In Yankees Lineup

March 29, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Gary Sanchez, Joe Girardi, New York Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Yankees will likely bat power-hitting catcher Gary Sanchez second in their lineup at the start of the season.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday that he was leaning toward having Brett Gardner bat leadoff, followed by Sanchez, Greg Bird, Matt Holliday and Jacoby Ellsbury.

Girardi said he had been thinking about breaking up the left-handed hitting Gardner and Ellsbury.

“It makes it harder to navigate through our lineup,” Girardi said. “We feel like it’s a better situation for all of us. This could very well be similar to our opening day lineup.”

sanchez Gary Sanchez Likely To Bat 2nd In Yankees Lineup

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hits a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 16, 2016, at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Ellsbury, who hit .263 with nine homers in 2016, finds himself lower in the order after batting first or second over the past two seasons.

Girardi insisted it’s not a demotion of any sort.

“Hitting fifth is a pretty big responsibility,” the manager told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Tuesday. “People might say, ‘Well, you moved him down in the lineup.’ I don’t know, fifth is pretty important. So when you look at that, he’s got a big responsibility, and we’re trusting him with a lot, and we need a really good year from him.”

LISTEN: Girardi On WFAN: Battle For Last 2 Spots In Yankees’ Rotation Is Down To 4 Candidates

“I’m expecting him to be productive. Hitting fifth is a pretty big responsibility. People might say, ‘Well, you moved him down in the lineup.’ I don’t know, fifth is pretty important. So when you look at that, he’s got a big responsibility and we’re trusting him with a lot, and we need a really good year from him.”

Sanchez hit 20 homers in 53 games last season after being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in early August. Bird has shown a power swing during spring training after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.

Girardi said it’s likely that Ronald Torreyes will start at short in place of Didi Gregorius, who will begin the season on the disabled list with a shoulder strain.

Adam Warren, who was in the mix for the fifth starter spot, will work out of the bullpen.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia