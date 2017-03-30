Police: Intruder Exposes Self, Tries To Get In Bed With Brooklyn Woman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man exposed himself and tried to get into bed with a woman after breaking into her apartment in Bushwick, Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said.
The man got into the victim’s third-floor bedroom through a fire escape window, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.
The woman screamed and pushed him away. Her roommate woke up and chased the suspect down the building steps and out the front door, D’Auria reported.
The building near Irving and Green avenues is in a trendy neighborhood where once dilapidated buildings are now worth millions.
Neighbors are on edge.
“It’s terrifying, it’s the scariest thing that can happen to you, to be completely asleep and then the next second somebody’s in your bed with you, it’s horrible,” said resident Laura, who lives on the first floor of the building.
Police appear to have increased security in the area, D’Auria reported.
Flyers have been posted in the neighborhood notifying residents of the incident and encouraging anyone with information to call police.