CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Thief Swipes Designer Bag In Bronx Car Break-In, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera breaking into a car in the Bronx earlier this month.
Surveillance video shows the suspect circling a car parked on East 160th Street at around 12:35 p.m. on March 23. The suspect then left the scene and returned, breaking into the front passenger window and stealing what police say is a Michael Kors designer tote bag containing a Bulova watch, Ray Ban sunglasses and a Pandora bracelet.
Once removing the bag, police say the suspect fled the scene, heading towards Cortland Avenue.
The NYPD describes the suspect as standing around 5’11” tall and weight around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hat and blue hooded jacket with black pants.
Surveillance video of the crime can be viewed above.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.