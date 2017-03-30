CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Contractor Found Dead In Closet At All-Girls High School In New Jersey

March 30, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Academy of the Holy Angels, Demarest, Kelly Waldron

DEMAREST, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say the body of a 65-year-old contractor from New York was found in a closet at an all-girls high school in New Jersey.

Demarest police Chief James Powderley says officers received a call from the Academy of the Holy Angels Wednesday about the discovery of a dead Cablevision contractor in a utility room where he was performing an internet installation.

“What we do know is he arrived the day before,” Powderly told WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron.

Powderley said the school building closed while police investigated. They quickly found that students at the private Roman Catholic school weren’t in any danger. The students were able to return to their classrooms and leave at normal dismissal time.

The contractor was identified only as a 62-year-old man. Powderly said he may have left the school and come back at some point, but that has not yet been determined.

The cause of death is under investigation, but police do not suspect foul play.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators are also on the scene trying to determine if his death was a work-related accident or if the man died of natural causes, Waldron reported.

The body was taken to the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office after students were dismissed.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

