Hollywood Legends Take On NY In New Film ‘Going In Style’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some big stars are hitting the big screen in a new comedy about a group of friends who plan a bank heist to get back the money taken from them in a pension scandal.

CBS2’s Mary Calvi recently sat down with Hollywood legends Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine to talk about their new movie “Going in Style.”

The comedy has New York at the center of it all.

“We weren’t in New York, we were in Brooklyn,” Caine said.

“Big difference, actually” Freeman said.

“We were right within blocks from where my grandfather had his optometry and jewelry store,” Arkin said.

“In this movie, it seems to me you’ve making a statement about age,” Calvi said.

“It’s very gratifying particularly to hear you sit there and say that you recognize that,” Freeman said. “If you had said to me back when I was in my teens, to ask me what do you think you’re going to be like when you’re 80? I won’t even get to 80.”

“It’s nothing like what you expect it’s going to be,” Arkin said.

“Going in Style” is a remastering of the 1979 George Burns and Art Carney movie.

It hits theaters Friday.