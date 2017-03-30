Authorities Say ‘No Evidence’ Grandmother Fatally Shot In Newark Was Carjacked

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities now there is “no evidence” to indicate that a grandmother who was murdered in Newark earlier this month was carjacked, as once believed.

Deborah Burton, 62, was gunned down in the area of 3rd Street in the middle of the afternoon on March 13 after making a stop at a nearby Shop Rite.

Relatives say Burton, who lived in Maplewood, was in her when she was shot car multiple times. She managed to crawl out to try and get help, but didn’t survive.

The incident was first believed to be a carjacking, but according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly, “there is no evidence, at this time, to indicate that the victim was carjacked.”

Burton’s family is desperate to know why the gunman chose her.

“We’re seeking justice,” her relative Imam Shakur Abdulrahim said. “First, we look to raise the consciousness of the community in these high crime areas to not be afraid to speak out. If they see something, say something.”

Burton, her loved ones say, was a math whiz and was earning a mathematics scholarship to attend college. She leaves behind four children, grandchildren and a host of friends and family who are confused and heartbroken and hoping her killer is caught.

“She was the sweetest, kindest, most loving, innocent, gentle human being in this world,” Abdulrahim said. “We are totally shocked and devastated that some thing could happen. Something as terrible as this could happen to such a wonderful human being.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at (877) 847-7432.