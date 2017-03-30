Nassau Cops Urge Vigilance As Doorstep Package Thefts Surge

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Police are warning of an uptick in packages being stolen from the doorsteps of homes.
As WCBS-880’s Sophia Hall reported, there has been an increase in Nassau County — with certain areas being hit more than others; including Oceanside, Baldwin, Valley Stream, and Uniondale.
Detective Vincent Garcia said packages of all sizes are being taken from doorsteps, but thieves may be drawn to larger packages.
“Obviously something bigger somebody thinks that they’re going to get lucky with something. Could turn out to be paper towels. You know, the bigger box doesn’t necessarily mean the bigger prize,” he said.
Garcia suggested keeping tabs on your deliveries.
“First and foremost is track your shipment, most delivery companies give you shipping tracking information so you know when your package is supposed to be delivered,” he said.
Authorities also suggested having packages sent to your work place, and asking the delivery man to leave packages behind your house.