Police Step Up Patrols Around Hofstra University After Reports Of Flasher Near Campus

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a flasher who police say is luring unsuspecting students near Hofstra University and campus officials are warning students to be on alert.
Students say they’re disturbed by the potential threat after receiving an email notice from school officials that a man has been “committing lewd acts in a car,” targeting two female students in the last ten days.
“It’s kind of very much sickening and we come here to learn and educate ourselves and it’s just, it’s disgusting someone can feel that this is fine,” student Ilana Ladyzhensky said.
“That’s just degrading in general,” another student said. “Why do we want to see that? We are here to learn.”
University officials say the suspect waits on Hamilton Road where students live right off campus. He then starts a conversation by asking for directions outside of the university entrance, and when a student tries to help and respond, he allegedly exposes himself. He then drives off in a dark-colored sedan.
The incidents come on the heels of a major arrest this week in nearby Rockville Centre where police said NYPD officer Robert Francis was charged with allegedly exposing himself to teens.
Police haven’t said if they are investigating a connection between the two cases, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. In the meantime, they have stepped up patrols near the university.
The school is asking students to stay alert and tuned in to their surroundings, avoid walking alone, walk quickly and confidently to their destination and report any suspicious behavior to public safety or 911.