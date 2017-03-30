CBS2 Exclusive: Kids Riding School Bus Pelt Couple With Rocks On Bronx River Parkway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bus full of unruly school children was caught on video hanging out of the windows, dancing in the aisles, and even throwing a rock at a couple from the Bronx.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ralph and Hiromi Rolle were driving down the Bronx River Parkway when they saw a bus full of children living it up on board a school bus.

The couple was so shocked at the sight that they pulled out their cell phones and started recording.

“You can’t even see through the back window, because all the kids are standing up while the bus driver is driving,” said Ralph Rolle, speaking exclusively with CBS2’s Jessica Moore.

At one point, a student reached outside of the bus — run by Grandpa’s Bus Company — and aimed for the Rolle’s sport-utility vehicle.

“I’m really in shock that this is what’s going on, and the bus driver didn’t pull over, put his emergencies on, and get some emergency help — which means this is something that probably happens on a daily basis, and he’s just immune to it,” Ralph Rolle said.

As Hiromi Rolle kept rolling, the kids on the bus escalated — one even gave her the middle finger.

“They were cursing me out, all kinds of stuff,” she said.

“I have kids. I would never want to know that my kid was on a bus coming from school, standing up without seatbelts or any type of supervision. I think it’s appalling actually,” Ralph Rolle added.

A manager at Grandpa’s said the buses are not equipped with monitors, meaning the drivers are really the only ones who can try to maintain control on board the bus.

About an hour later, the director of the company sent CBS2 a statement.

“This type of behavior is absolutely unacceptable…. The driver has written disciplinary reports on the students involved in this incident and submitted these reports to the respective school.”

“I feel that I have a responsibility to those kids, because we should all be responsible for all of our children. That’s the reason I decided to take this video,” Ralph Rolle said.

Rolle hopes his video will prevent another incident like this one from happening again.