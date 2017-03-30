O’Neill Remains Worried That Trump Administration Will Shortchange NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Even after meeting with politicians in Washington, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is still worried that New York City will get shortchanged by the federal government.
As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, O’Neill said more than a week after going to Washington to convince lawmakers that a Trump administration proposal to cut $110 million in counterterrorism grants to the NYPD would be harmful to the city’s security, he still has no assurances.
“I spoke to a number of people; spoke to a number of senators; appropriations committee, and I just reinforced how important that $110 million is to the NYPD in helping us keep this city safe,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill also weighed in about Trump having stayed away from New York City since taking office.
“It makes our — the costs are down when he’s not in town,” O’Neill said. “This is his home. He’s the president of the United States. He can travel wherever he wants.”
But O’Neill concluded that when Trump is not in town, the NYPD is able to do its job a little better.