Singer-Songwriter & Actress Jewel Spends ’22 Minutes’ With Brigitte Quinn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Singer-songwriter and actress Jewel spent “22 Minutes” with 1010 WINS’ Brigitte Quinn, speaking about her new movie “Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery.”

It’s the latest original from the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

“It was really fun for me getting to play a character who’s a modern woman. She fixes up houses, she’s a contractor in a male-dominated world, which is something I relate to,” she says. “As a musician, you’re often in a very male-dominated world, and where I grew up in Alaska is very male-dominated. I grew up without a mom, my dad raised me, all brothers — So I was raised fixing fences, and working cattle, and training horses and doing as much outdoor work as indoor work.”

She talks about transitioning from performing on stage to on screen, and now taking on the role of executive producer.

Jewel also opens up about her time being homeless and how she was first signed — with some help from radio.

“I was discovered by a DJ who came into the coffee shop — I had built up a large following after singing these incredibly vulnerable and emotional songs — and he put a bootleg on the air. It got so requested on the radio, the record labels started coming down and seeing me,” she says.

