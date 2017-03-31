Police: Baldwin High School Student Charged After Posting Snapchat Video About Guns

EYE ON WEATHER: Heavy Rain For Most; Winter Weather Advisory Far North | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

March 31, 2017 7:00 AM
BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island high school student is set to face a judge Friday after police said he posted a video of guns online and then allegedly brought a weapon to school.

Nassau County police say Shamari Gerrow, a 20-year-old student at Baldwin High School, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon upon school grounds and making a terroristic threat.

Police said on Thursday, Gerrow posted a video on Snapchat showing three handguns and a message referencing which gun he would bring to school.

Officers were called to the school and when they caught up with Gerrow, police said he took off running, throwing a black air-powered B.B. gun into a dumpster at a nearby shopping center as he tried to get away.

He was eventually apprehended and police said the B.B. gun was recovered from the dumpster. Police said they have not recovered the two other guns that were seen in the Snapchat video, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Gerrow is set to be arraigned later Friday in Hempstead.

