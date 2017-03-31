3 CT Men Charged In Connection With Sex Trafficking Of Young Men With Mental Health Issues

EYE ON THE WEATHER: Heavy Rain For Most; Winter Weather Advisory Far North | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

March 31, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: CT sex trafficking ring

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three Connecticut men are accused of exploiting young men with mental health issues as part of a sex trafficking ring for wealthy clients, prosecutors said.

Bruce J. Bemer, 63, of Glastonbury and William Trefzger of Westport were arrested in the ring that operated out of Danbury but also reached other cities, police and the FBI said.

Robert King of Danbury had been arrested previously and was charged with promoting prostitution and witness tampering, officials said.

The ring is alleged to have delivered the men to these clients throughout Connecticut for the purpose of sex for money, authorities said.

Although the investigation began in January 2016, it may have been operating for decades, authorities said.

Bemer and Trefzger were charged with patronizing a trafficked person. They are being held on $500,000 cash bond.

Both men were arraigned at Danbury Superior Court Friday and held. This case is being prosecuted by the Danbury State’s Attorney’s Office.

This investigation is continuing and police said additional arrests are expected.

