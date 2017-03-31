CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
LIVE NOW: Prosecutors Discuss Conviction In Short Hills Mall Carjacking, Killing | Watch Live 

Giants’ McAdoo Scopes Out QB Mahomes At Texas Tech Pro Day

March 31, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Ben McAdoo, New York Giants, NFL Draft, Patrick Mahomes II

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSNewYork)Ben McAdoo said earlier this week that he believes Geno Smith could potentially become Eli Manning’s successor.

That, however, doesn’t mean the Giants coach has ended his search.

On Friday, McAdoo attend Texas Tech’s pro day, where he watched quarterback Patrick Mahomes II work out.

McAdoo’s presence at such an event is rare. Generally, Marc Ross, the team’s vice president of player evaluation, or team scouts attend pro days.

MORE: Palladino: Patience, Luck, Smarts Allowed Giants’ Reese To Get Off Hot Seat

With Manning now 36 years old, the Giants are contemplating life after No. 10.

Mahomes, the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes, is widely considered to be among the top four quarterbacks in this year’s draft — North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer being the others. Mahomes is expected to be selected late in the first round or in the second.

The Giants own the 23rd pick in the first round and the 23rd pick in the second round, 55th overall.

Last season, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Mahomes passed for 5,052 yards with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while competing 65.7 percent of his throws for the Red Raiders.

PointAfter | Graphiq

Mahomes’ strengths, according to NFLDraftScout.com, are his above-average arm strength and mobility. His weaknesses include messy mechanics and a tendency to hold the ball too long.

Mahomes is not the only QB the Giants are looking at. Ross watched Nathan Peterman at Pittsburgh’s pro day, offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan attend Kizer’s workout at Notre Dame’s, and general manager Jerry Reese observed Trubisky at UNC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia