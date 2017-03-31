Giants’ McAdoo Scopes Out QB Mahomes At Texas Tech Pro Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSNewYork) — Ben McAdoo said earlier this week that he believes Geno Smith could potentially become Eli Manning’s successor.

That, however, doesn’t mean the Giants coach has ended his search.

On Friday, McAdoo attend Texas Tech’s pro day, where he watched quarterback Patrick Mahomes II work out.

McAdoo’s presence at such an event is rare. Generally, Marc Ross, the team’s vice president of player evaluation, or team scouts attend pro days.

With Manning now 36 years old, the Giants are contemplating life after No. 10.

Ben McAdoo of the @Giants in attendance at Texas Tech Pro Day. #wreckem pic.twitter.com/3KxQ5imNIm — Brandon Soliz (@bmsoliz) March 31, 2017

Mahomes, the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes, is widely considered to be among the top four quarterbacks in this year’s draft — North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer being the others. Mahomes is expected to be selected late in the first round or in the second.

The Giants own the 23rd pick in the first round and the 23rd pick in the second round, 55th overall.

Last season, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Mahomes passed for 5,052 yards with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while competing 65.7 percent of his throws for the Red Raiders.

Mahomes’ strengths, according to NFLDraftScout.com, are his above-average arm strength and mobility. His weaknesses include messy mechanics and a tendency to hold the ball too long.

Mahomes is not the only QB the Giants are looking at. Ross watched Nathan Peterman at Pittsburgh’s pro day, offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan attend Kizer’s workout at Notre Dame’s, and general manager Jerry Reese observed Trubisky at UNC.