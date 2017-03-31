First Responders Unable To Revive 1-Year-Old Found Unconscious At Queens Shelter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First responders rushed to room 408 at the Quality Inn along Queens Boulevard in Woodside.
Police said a man had found his 1-year-old daughter unconscious and unresponsive. Kimio Williams was later pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital, 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported.
“That’s really sad, really. I mean I can’t imagine what it might feel like to lose a child,” Mariella said.
Mariella lives at the inn with her four children. The hotel serves as a homeless shelter for the city.
Police said Kimio did not show any signs of trauma.
The case has been sent to the medical examiner to figure out what killed the 1-year-old.