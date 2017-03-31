2 Sought In Knifepoint Robbery Of Taxi Driver In Queens, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men who they said are wanted in a violent robbery of a taxi driver in Queens.
It happened around 5 p.m. last Friday when police said the driver picked up a man at the corner of Queens Boulevard and 71st Street in Forest Hills.
The man gave his destination as 101st Street, but once there, a second man got in the cab, put a knife against the driver’s stomach and demanded money, police said. The driver complied and the two fled.
One of the suspects was seen on the cab’s surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.