Reports: Panel Expected To Recommend Shutdown Of Rikers Island Jail

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Experts in the field of criminal justice will reportedly recommend the shutdown of the troubled jail complex that has sat on Rikers Island for 85 years.
The panel will recommend creating smaller jails in all five boroughs, supervised release for some inmates and reforms to the city’s bail system, according to several published reports.
Advocates have been rallying for the shutdown of Rikers since the death of Bronx teenager Kalief Browder, who spent three years in the jail without a trial. He committed suicide after his release.
His mother spoke with WCBS 880 at a court hearing last year just before her sudden death of a heart attack.
“He went in fine, but when he came out he wasn’t. Solitary confinement destroyed him, said Venida Browder,who fought for reforms at Rikers. “He tried to commit suicide while he was in Rikers and they ignored him. They just felt it was a ploy of him to get out of solitary confinement. That ploy is how he ended his life.”
Neither City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who has been pushing for the closure, nor Mayor Bill de Blasio would comment on the panel’s recommendation, which will be released on Sunday.
The de Blasio administration announced this week that they’ve reduced the population at Rikers by 23 percent.
De Blasio and Mark-Viverito are expected to make an announcement Friday afternoon, but have not disclosed the topic.