CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Roller Derby Revival Going Strong In Brooklyn

March 31, 2017 6:53 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Gotham Girls Roller Derby, Steve Overmyer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For years, roller derby has walked the boundary of what’s perceived to be a normal sport.

But just because it’s not mainstream doesn’t mean it isn’t growing. In fact, it’s thriving with the emergence of a new generation, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports.

Among the warehouses in Brooklyn, behind the walls of graffiti, a classic sports is declaring a revival.

“When they hear about it, there’s just something that sparks in them, and they want to be crazy and do something on roller skates,” “Suzy Hotrod” said.

There are more than 100 roller derby leagues in America alone. But only one league is known worldwide: Gotham Girls Roller Derby.

“Suzy Hotrod” is one of the highest profile roller derby stars in the world. Today, she’s teaching a new generation. Twice a week, girls ages 8 to 18 come to the Brooklyn warehouse to become empowered.

“Going really fast on skates and kind of going a little crazy, and I also really like hitting people,” said “Malice In Wonderland.”

“It’s not a negative aspect to be strong and physical and confident, and a little bit sloppy and sweaty and smelly,” Hotrod said. “These are all things we celebrate rather than discourage.”

It’s a contact sport, and only one player per team can score. They’re called the jammer and identified by the star on her helmet. Every opposing player she laps, her team gets a point. But every lap comes with a battle.

“I love it. I think it’s incredible,” mother “Mid Wife Crisis” said. “With any sport you’re going to get hurt. Think about gymnasts, think about kids who are ice skating. It’s just as physical.”

“I think I’m a lot tougher,” “Hermione Danger” said. “Before I started derby, if I fell, I would probably cry or something. But now if I fall, I just kind of get back up and deal with it.”

Falling is worn as a badge of honor. Akin to life, it’s not how many times you fall, it’s how many times you get back up.

“Roller derby really builds a lot of confidence quickly,” Hotrod said. “You get knocked down over and over again, and the first thing you learn is to immediately get back up. A lot of lessons learned on the derby track that can make anybody a wonderful, stronger person.”

So far, two of the juniors have graduated to the adult league, but more are clearly on their way. One girl, named “Cookies ‘N Scream” told Overmyer she thinks 99 percent of her friends would love it if they tried it.

Their next bout is next Saturday at John Jay College.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia