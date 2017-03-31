‘Fast & Furious’ Actress Jordana Brewster Opens Up About Fame, Family & Allergies On ‘The Trend’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — “Fast & Furious” actress Jordana Brewster appeared on “The Trend,” and spoke with Rebecca Granet about something a little unexpected: allergies.
She tells Granet she takes ZYRTEC for her indoor and outdoor allergies, and explains how she and her makeup artist came up with a way to combat what they call “allergy face.”
“I use eye de-puffers, or I use concealer, or contouring to hide from the puffiness,” she says. “Or lots of fake eyelashes to distract.”
They also discuss her roles as Mia in the “Fast & Furious” franchise and as Dr. Maureen “Mo” Cahill on the FOX series “Lethal Weapon,” and how she handles it all while having two young sons at home.
Transitioning to the “10-for-10 Challenge,” Granet asks Brewster what she misses most about living in New York.
“It’s such a weird answer but the delis,” she says. “I miss walking into a deli and being able to get anything from like pens, like the best food — you can get anything in a deli. And in LA you don’t have that.”
Watch the full interview above, and find more of “The Trend” with Rebecca Granet by clicking here.