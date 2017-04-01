Bicyclist Struck, Killed In Sunnyside Hit-And-Run Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Sunnyside, Queens early Saturday morning.

Authorities say 32-year-old Gelasio Reyes of Queens was hit by a red Ford Escape travelling south near the corner of 43rd Avenue and 39th Street just before 3:00 a.m.

One witness says Reyes didn’t appear to be bleeding, but also didn’t appear to be conscious as medics tried to resuscitate him following the collision.

“I saw him taking off, I realized they gave him CPR,” witness Tcheoule Traure said. “He didn’t move at all.”

Reyes was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle continued through the intersection and did not stop at the scene. Police say they caught up with him a short while later near the Queens Midtown Expressway less than a mile from the crash.

CBS2 exclusive video shows officers taking the suspected driver into custody right next to the wanted red Ford Focus with its windshield smashed and front bumper falling off.

Police have not released the name of the suspected driver as the investigation is ongoing.

WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reports that Reyes’s death comes days after the city announced cycling deaths increased in 2016 despite an overall drop in traffic deaths citywide.

