Torres Scores Three Straight As Dynamos Beat Red Bulls

April 1, 2017 11:10 PM
Filed Under: MLS, Red Bulls

HOUSTON (AP) — Erick Torres scored three straight goals to break a 1-1 tie and lead Houston to a 4-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

The Dynamos (3-1-0) have won three of four to open the season and have a plus-4 mark in goal differential (11-7).

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored first for New York (2-2-1) to give the Red Bulls a brief 1-0 in the 13th minute. But Dylan Remick quickly answered with a header set up via an assist across the box from Alex one minute later to even the score. It was Remick’s first career goal.

Torres broke the tie in the 41st minute with his first goal, converting a penalty kick after Mauro Manotas was taken down in the box. Torres added his second in the 56th minute to effectively ice the game, gathering in a high arcing save off the hands of New York goalkeeper Luis Robles before firing it home. He sealed the hat trick on a free kick in the 91st minute.

