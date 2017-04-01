New York Lawmakers Hold Weekend Session To Try And Pass State Budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York state leaders have blown through a budget deadline, but top lawmakers say they’ll work through the weekend to pass a new state spending plan.

Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan told reporters late Friday that there is broad support for increased tuition assistance, permitting Uber to expand upstate and new funding for the state’s aging water systems.

Top lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo had hoped to pass the more than $150 billion spending plan before a new fiscal year began Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say anything is in or out,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said. “These negotiations are ongoing.”

WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reports that one major point of contention is with proposals to raise the age of criminal responsibility so 16 and 17-year-old offenders aren’t prosecuted as adults.

Also on the table is the 421-A tax break for real estate developers who agree to make at least 20 percent of their new units affordable.

“These are extraordinary times in our state and country and we have an ambitious agenda to protect New Yorkers,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “We have resolved the financial issues customarily included in the state budget, but complex issues such as criminal justice reform and affordable housing should also be enacted.”

The governor also announced early Saturday that if lawmakers can’t agree on a budget by the end of the weekend he will propose extending current spending levels.

