Puppies Practice As Seeing Eye Dogs At Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The planes weren’t the only things with tails at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday.
Nearly 100 puppies hit the ground running inside Terminal C.
The four-legged friends all had one thing in common: they’re being trained as seeing eye dogs. A key part of the program is to put the dogs in bustling places so they learn not to get distracted.
“The exposure’s the most important, because when they are with their graduate — their new owner — they’re going to be going out to lots of different places and being exposed to so many different things,” dog trainer Casey Johnson said.
Another group of puppies-in-training will have the run of Terminal C next Saturday as well.