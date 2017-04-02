CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Nassau County First Responders Stage Truck Attack Simulation At Jones Beach

April 2, 2017 6:48 PM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, jones beach, Truck Attack, Truck Attack Simulation

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Warmer temperatures mean outdoor concerts and cookouts, and first responders on Long Island were getting some special training Sunday in the wake of recent terrorist attacks involving trucks plowing through crowds.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, 86 people died when a man drove a truck through crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France last summer. In December, a truck plowing through a Berlin Christmas market killed 12 people.

On Sunday, Nassau County fire departments, police and hospitals were preparing for such a threat.

“Unfortunately in today’s day and age, across the country and across the world, these are real incidents,” said Dr. Victor Politi, president and chief executive officer of Nassau County Medical Center.

Officials set up a scenario in which a box truck crashes through crowds outside the Jones Beach Theater on a hot summer day. Volunteers playing victims were covered in fake blood and bandages, while about 200 firefighters and EMTs had to react.

“It’s always better to be prepared before the event than playing catch up,” said Kevin Regan of the Wantagh Fire Department.

The details are convincing – down to the overturned cars and even fake bullet holes.

“It’s set up like a real disaster – you know, the fire departments are notified. They respond in,” Politi said.

From the scene, the victims are taken to Nassau University Medical Center to be treated by doctors and nurses who don’t know they are coming.

“We’re going to overwhelm that ER today. We’re going to send 50 patients in there and see how they do when they’re really stressed,” Politi said.

So as summer approaches and your time spent inside wanes, Nassau County emergency responders are prepared for a day they hope never comes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia