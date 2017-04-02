CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Police Review Video In Which Officer Pulls Taser In Confrontation With High School Student

April 2, 2017 8:47 PM
Filed Under: Alex Vitale, Midwood High School, Myles Miller, NYPD, Taser

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A controversial new video involving NYPD officers was under review Sunday.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, the video was captured on March 16 by CUNY Professor Alex Vitale. In it, two officers are seen trying to get students to leave the area around Midwood High School.

One of the students starts talking back to the officers and picks up a handful of snow as if to toss it at them. At that point, one of the officers pulls out his Taser and asks, “You want to ride the lightning?”

It is what the officer said before the students walked off that drew alarm from Vitale. He called the incident an abuse of power.

NYPD guidelines state that Tasers generally should not be used on children.

Police told CBS2 the officer who pulled the Taser never pointed it at anyone.

The NYPD said it is reviewing the video.

