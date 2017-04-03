50 People To Know: Smiles For Seniors’ Juliette Barry

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 People To Know, we shine the spotlight on Juliette Barry, who started the “Smiles for Seniors” club.
The 18-year-old Nanuet High School senior recruits classmates to volunteer time at the local senior and rehab facility Northern Manor. Teens do arts and crafts, play games, talk, share a laugh and keep the residents company.
Barry started the club as part of her Girl Scout gold star award.
The facility’s parent company loved it so much, it’s now spreading the concept to all of its locations.