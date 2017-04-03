Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco’s Monday Morning Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco put the weekend behind him and delivered yet another informative and entertaining update on Monday, on behalf of his legions of fans and admirers.
The “maven” had the latest on the Yankees, who opened the season Sunday with an underwhelming 7-3 loss at Tampa Bay. He also previewed the Mets’ opener, as they take on Atlanta on Monday afternoon at Citi Field.
He then segued to the Knicks, who lost Sunday, and the Nets, who found a way to win.
Later, Jerry got into the NHL playoff scenarios, after the Rangers and Islanders both won Sunday.
Check it out.