Potential Defect Prompts Mylan EpiPen Recall

April 3, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: EpiPen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Meridian Medical Technologies, makers of Mylan’s EpiPen Auto-Injector, have issued a voluntary recall of its EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. injectors.

“The potential defect could make the device difficult to activate in an emergency (failure to activate or increased force needed to activate) and have significant health consequences for a patient experiencing a life-threatening allergic reaction (anaphylaxis),” the company said in a statement on its website.

The recall affects 13 kinds of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. devices that were distributed between December 17, 2015 and July 1, 2016.

Product/Dosage NDC Number Lot Number Expiration Date
EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN767 April 2017
EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN773 April 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM631 April 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM640 May 2017
EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 6GN215 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM082 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM072 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM081 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM088 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM199 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM091 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM198 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM087 October 2017

Mylan advised consumers to use their current EpiPens, if needed, until they receive a replacement. Consumers should contact Mylan at 800-796-9526 or customer.service@mylan.com with any questions.

Anyone with any adverse reactions or device malfunctions can report them to the Food and Drug Administration’s MedWatch program by clicking here.

