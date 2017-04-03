Reports: Georgetown Hires Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing As Head Coach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) — The wait is over: Patrick Ewing is a head coach.
According to multiple reports, the Knicks Hall of Famer is returning to his alma mater to lead the Georgetown Hoyas.
Since retiring from the NBA in 2002, Ewing has spent 13 seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA, the last four with Charlotte.
Ewing, 54, was a superstar for the Hoyas from 1981-85. He was a three-time, first-team All-American and voted The Associated Press College Player of the Year in 1985. With the 7-foot center leading the way, Georgetown played in three national championship games, winning it all in 1984.
After being selected with the first overall pick in the 1985 draft, Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA — 15 with the Knicks. He was an 11-time All-Star who led New York to two NBA Finals, in 1994 and 1999.
Ewing is the Knicks’ all-time leader in games played (1,039), points (23,665), rebounds (10,759), blocks (2,758) and steals (1,061).
He also played one season each with the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic.
Ewing, who ranks eighth in NBA history in blocked shots, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.
At Georgetown, Ewing will replace John Thompson III, the son of his coach when he played for the school. The Hoyas went 14-18 last season and were 5-13 in Big East Conference play — the second-worst record in the league.