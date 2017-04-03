NJ State Trooper Hurt In Serious Motor Vehicle Accident On I-78

WARREN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey state trooper was involved in a “serious” motor vehicle accident Monday afternoon, according to state police.
Authorities say the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-78 in Warren Township around 3:30 p.m.
First responders had to cut the trooper’s vehicle to remove them, according to authorities.
The trooper was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. Details about their injuries were not immediately known and the trooper’s name was not released.
It wasn’t clear if any other vehicles were involved in the accident or what may have caused it.
State police say to expect major delays as all eastbound lanes of the highway are closed in the area after the crash.
