2 People Hurt In North Bergen Hit-And-Run

April 3, 2017 5:52 AM

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on of a driver after two people were hurt in a hit-and-run in North Bergen.

Sources tell CBS2 the vehicle at the center of the investigation has been located, but so far, no word as to whether or not police have been able to track down the driver, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Paterson Plank Road and Kennedy Boulevard.

Witnesses said an SUV was apparently speeding when it plowed into two people who were crossing the street, heading into a diner to eat.

“They were crossing Paterson Plank, coming in to eat with us. I heard an SUV or something that hit them and just kept going. That is exactly what we know then like a couple of minutes after, saw a lot of cops and EMTs,” diner manager Matt Ibrahim said. “It’s horrible. They can’t just be a human being.”

Police are not releasing the identities of the victims or their conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.

