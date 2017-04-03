LISTEN: Tom Callahan Discusses His New Book About Arnold Palmer

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Veteran sportswriter Tom Callahan stopped by the WFAN studios on Monday to discuss his new book, “Arnie: The Life of Arnold Palmer.”
“There have been better players, but no one as important,” Callahan told Mike Francesa. “Before Palmer, golfers looked like sportswriters, like unmade beds. And here comes this guy who looks like an athlete, a prize fighter at middleweight. He had this natural slouch and easy grace, and he went for everything, and he won big, and he lost big. He picked up a country-club game, put it on his shoulders, carried it to the people and made it a sport.”
To listen to the interview, click on the audio player below.