CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Con Ed Supervisor Jumps Into Subway Tracks To Save Man Moments Before Train Arrives

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Con Edison supervisor jumped into the subway tracks save a man just before a train pulled into the station Saturday.
Jonathan Kulig was standing on the platform of the L train at Third Avenue on his way to work Saturday.
Kulig saw a man fall into the tracks.
Kulig jumped into the tracks and hoisted the man out of the watery space between the tracks. He hoisted him onto the platform and climbed out. About a minute later, the train arrived in the station.
It’s not clear what caused the man to fall. He was taken to the hospital by emergency responders.