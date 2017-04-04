City Island Residents Want Changes Made To Local Liquor Licenses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Late night parties spilling into the streets are one reason some Bronx residents were rallying on Tuesday.

As CBS2’s Emily Smith reported, they’re trying to get some big changes made when it comes to the way some restaurants do business.

An all out brawl at Seafood City in the Bronx in March, is just one of example of what some residents said happens on City Island.

“This noise is all night, up to two or three in the morning,” one resident said.

It’s the same story at Don Coquis — people who live as far as a mile away have complained of outdoor parties that go until the early morning. It’s because of a liquor license with a clause that allows the restaurant to operate as a lounge.

“They close I think at three now, and by the time they’re done it’s 5 in the morning,” one resident complained.

That’s why some residents plan to rally at a hearing at Community Board 10 — that’s the group that recommends liquor license renewals to the state every two years. Don Coquis is up for renewal.

Fred Ramfi with the City Island Civic Association said permanent changes have to be made — at the very least restricted hours.

All we’re asking is for hours to be scaled back to 1 a.m. They have to end these parties in the parking lot late at night. That’s not acceptable,” he said.

Don Coquis is owned by the brother of State Assemblyman Mark Gjonaj. In a recent interview with CBS2 he stood up for the restaurant.

Don Coquis is temporarily closed due to Con Edison gas repairs. CBS2 tried to contact them for this story, but didn’t hear back by airtime.

The public hearing is planned for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Community Board 10 on City Island.