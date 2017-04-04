Facebook Loses Search Warrant Challenge In New York Court

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Facebook has lost a legal fight against the Manhattan district attorney who sought search warrants for hundreds of user accounts.

The New York state Court of Appeals on Tuesday sided with lower courts by ruling that the social media giant didn’t have the right to challenge the warrants.

In 2013, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office sought search warrants for the accounts of 381 people in connection with a disability benefits fraud case against city police and fire retirees.

Menlo Park, California-based Facebook challenged the warrants, but the courts sided with prosecutors, citing legal procedure that says it is up to individual users to challenge warrants seeking their information.

Mariko Hirose, of the New York Civil Liberties Union, is disappointed the court didn’t tackle the underlying issue of whether the subpoenas themselves were constitutional, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.

“Neither of the federal nor the state constitutions permit the district attorney to rummage around in people’s Facebook accounts like they did in this case,” Hirose said.

She argues social media accounts can yield much more detailed and personal information than for example the search of a home.

The case has been closely watched by social media companies, civil libertarians and prosecutors.

The district attorney’s office told WCBS 880 that it is pleased with the outcome.

