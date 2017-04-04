2 Food Delivery Men Robbed Inside Same Harlem Apartment Building Days Apart

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two food delivery men were punched and robbed inside the same Harlem apartment building just days apart.

Now, police are trying to track down the young men responsible.

Authorities said around 10:15 p.m. on February 22, a 37-year-old Domino’s pizza delivery man arrived at 321 Edgecombe Avenue.

Once inside the lobby, he was approached by five young men. One of them punched the victim, while another stole his cellphone and pizza, and three others acted as lookouts, police said.

One of the suspects fled the area, but the four others ran into the building.

Two days later around 2 a.m. on February 24, a 31-year-old U&M Deli delivery man arrived at the same building.

Once inside, he was approached by four people. Again, one punched him in the head, while another stole his cellphone, headphones and $400 in cash, police said. The two others acted as lookouts.

The suspects pushed the man into the building’s elevator before running off.

Police describe the first young man (pictured above), accused of punching the victims, as a black man between 18 and 20 years old, 5 feet 5 to 6 inches tall, last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket.

The other four suspects are also described as black men between 18 and 20 years old, 5 feet 5 to 6 inches tall, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.