Nets Sign Archie Goodwin To Multiyear Contract

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Archie Goodwin to a multiyear contract.
Goodwin has played in seven games since signing the first of two 10-day contracts on March 25. He has averaged 6.6 points while shooting 57.1 percent (16-of-28) from the field.
Goodwin, 22, was a first-round pick (29th overall) in the 2013 draft out of Kentucky and has previously played for Phoenix and New Orleans. The 6-foot-5 guard has averaged 6.2 points in 160 games.
Terms of Goodwin’s new deal have not been disclosed, although The Vertical reported the two sides were working on a two-year deal.
The Nets visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.
