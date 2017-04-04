Storm Watch: Forecast | Radar | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Where To Picnic In NYC This Spring: 5 Best Parks

April 4, 2017 5:50 AM
Filed Under: best of, Deirdre Haggerty, Eat.See.Play, See, Spring 2017

By Deirdre Haggerty

Warm weather brings outdoor recreation and city dwellers love to eat in the open air. New York City offers expansive parks dedicated to a picnic in the sun. Choose from scenic views, grassy knolls or waterfront sights. Each of the 5 best places to picnic in New York City this spring and summer offer either a romantic setting or fun for the whole family.

The Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park.

The Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park. (Credit: CBS2)

Fort Tryon Park

Riverside Drive – Broadway
New York, NY 10040
(212) 795-1388
www.forttryonparktrust.org

Sixty-plus acres of city, state and national landmarks await picnickers at Fort Tryon Park. Additionally, having The Cloisters on site offers more than just a day in the sun. John D. Rockefeller purchased the land and donated it to the city to house classic works “dedicated to the art, architecture, and gardens of medieval Europe.”

Central Park

(Credit: John Friia)

Central Park Bow Bridge

Mid Park 72nd St.
New York, NY
(212) 310-6600
www.centralpark.com

The Bow Bridge of Central Park is noted as the epitome of romantic areas within the city due to a picturesque scenic view of the water and the bridge that connects the flowers of Cherry Hill to the woodlands of the Ramble.

Governors Island: The Hills

(Credit: CBS2)

Governors Island

Upper New York Harbor
New York, NY  10004
(212) 825-3045
www.govisland.com

Governors Island reopens for the season on May 1, and will be open to the public select hours every day of the week until October. The island is accessible via Brooklyn or Lower Manhattan. Visitors are permitted to bring their own food, use any of the picnic tables throughout the island, reserve a grilling station, or chow down on delights from one of the many food trucks on site.

Prospect Park

Prospect Park (credit: Andrea Grymes/CBS2)

Prospect Park

95 Prospect Park West
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 965-8951
www.prospectpark.org

Picnicking is allowed throughout Prospect Park, with designated areas for barbecuing. Pack a basket or purchase your picnic lunch at the Greenmarket and/or visit Smorgasburg every Sunday from April through October for delicious eats.

Brooklyn Bridge Park

credit: Brooklyn Bridge Park / Facebook

Brooklyn Bridge Park

334 Furman St.
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 222-9939
www.brooklynbridgepark.org

Over 85 acres on the Brooklyn side of the East River comprise the Brooklyn Bridge Park, with one of the most famous and picturesque views of New York City. Choose to set up at one of their many tables and grills, or lay down a blanket on the grass in the many picnic areas. Finish the day with delicious ice cream from the Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory on the Fulton Landing Pier.

